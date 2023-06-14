Fighting spreads west to Darfur

US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
Not taking a side means siding with the oppressor
SCA acting judge Johannes Daffue said the court judgments the Fund relied on showed support for the woman’s claim, not the Fund’s arguments
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
The contraction was attributed in part to the general dealers component, which shrank 2.8% in April
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Turkish president insists Stockholm must do more to crack down on Kurdish militants on its territory.
Probably the 400m world record holder’s most challenging line-up in one-off contest since injuring right knee in 2017
Plus, oysters upon oysters for the sybarites
Cairo/Dubai — Fighting rocked several vulnerable cities in western Sudan on Wednesday in an expansion of the country’s almost two-month-old war as the number of people who have fled their homes rose above 2-million.
The war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has caused a humanitarian crisis in Khartoum, as well as cities including El Obeid, Nyala, El Fasher, and El Geneina, where more than 1,100 people have been killed.
Speaking to Al-Hadath TV from El Geneina as gun and artillery fire could be heard, Khamis Abbakar, the governor of West Darfur state, called for international intervention in what he described as a “genocide”.
“Civilians are being killed randomly and in large numbers,” he said. While the RSF and allied militias had originally targeted areas of El Geneina where members of the Masalit tribe lived, these attacks had now spread to the entire city, he said.
“We haven’t seen the army leave its base to defend people,” he added.
The Darfur region of Sudan has seen periods of conflict since the early 2000s, when millions were displaced and 300,000 killed by attacks from Arab militias known as the Janjaweed. The RSF evolved out of those groups, becoming a legalised governmental force in 2017.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres “is highly worried about the increasing ethnic dimension of the violence, as well as by reports of sexual violence,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday. His special representative to Sudan, Volker Perthes, blamed the fighting in West Darfur on “Arab militias and some armed men in RSF’s uniform”.
In a statement, the RSF called the fighting in El Geneina a tribal conflict, blaming the country’s former regime for fanning the flames. It said it had been making efforts to get aid into the city.
Diplomatic efforts led by the US and Saudi Arabia have faltered, as numerous ceasefires have been violated. On Tuesday, senior US state department officials said they were considering a new approach for the coming days.
The Darfur Bar Association, a local group monitoring the fighting, said on Wednesday that artillery strikes had hit civilian homes in Nyala, capital of South Darfur and one of Sudan’s largest cities, and added that RSF soldiers had complained of not receiving salaries.
“The assault could start again at any moment, we don’t feel safe,” said Salah Alamin.
The city of Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, was under siege, the Darfur Bar Association said. The city of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, has been quieter but has seen a wave of displacement from RSF-controlled Kutum.
Meanwhile in El Obeid, a hub between Khartoum and Darfur, residents said the army had begun launching air and artillery strikes against RSF positions. The RSF has controlled the roads branching out from the city, and has agreed with local tribal leaders to secure the area from armed gangs.
Within Khartoum, residents reported air and artillery strikes in southern and eastern districts of the city on Wednesday.
The UN said about 1.7-million people had been displaced internally and more than 500,000 had left the country.
One of the destinations for people fleeing their homes has been Port Sudan on the Red Sea, which has remained peaceful under army control.
There, on Wednesday, middle school students began taking exams, while pilgrims to Mecca began their Hajj journeys, as some Sudanese attempted to find some normality in a conflict that has upended their lives.
The Sudanese Doctors Union said that 958 people have been killed since fighting began on April 15, over the integration of the RSF into the military, but said the number was definitely undercounted.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fighting spreads west to Darfur
UN chief concerned about increasingly ethnic dimension of the Sudan conflict
Cairo/Dubai — Fighting rocked several vulnerable cities in western Sudan on Wednesday in an expansion of the country’s almost two-month-old war as the number of people who have fled their homes rose above 2-million.
The war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has caused a humanitarian crisis in Khartoum, as well as cities including El Obeid, Nyala, El Fasher, and El Geneina, where more than 1,100 people have been killed.
Speaking to Al-Hadath TV from El Geneina as gun and artillery fire could be heard, Khamis Abbakar, the governor of West Darfur state, called for international intervention in what he described as a “genocide”.
“Civilians are being killed randomly and in large numbers,” he said. While the RSF and allied militias had originally targeted areas of El Geneina where members of the Masalit tribe lived, these attacks had now spread to the entire city, he said.
“We haven’t seen the army leave its base to defend people,” he added.
The Darfur region of Sudan has seen periods of conflict since the early 2000s, when millions were displaced and 300,000 killed by attacks from Arab militias known as the Janjaweed. The RSF evolved out of those groups, becoming a legalised governmental force in 2017.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres “is highly worried about the increasing ethnic dimension of the violence, as well as by reports of sexual violence,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday. His special representative to Sudan, Volker Perthes, blamed the fighting in West Darfur on “Arab militias and some armed men in RSF’s uniform”.
In a statement, the RSF called the fighting in El Geneina a tribal conflict, blaming the country’s former regime for fanning the flames. It said it had been making efforts to get aid into the city.
Diplomatic efforts led by the US and Saudi Arabia have faltered, as numerous ceasefires have been violated. On Tuesday, senior US state department officials said they were considering a new approach for the coming days.
The Darfur Bar Association, a local group monitoring the fighting, said on Wednesday that artillery strikes had hit civilian homes in Nyala, capital of South Darfur and one of Sudan’s largest cities, and added that RSF soldiers had complained of not receiving salaries.
Sudan expels top UN envoy amid ongoing conflict
“The assault could start again at any moment, we don’t feel safe,” said Salah Alamin.
The city of Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur, was under siege, the Darfur Bar Association said. The city of El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, has been quieter but has seen a wave of displacement from RSF-controlled Kutum.
Meanwhile in El Obeid, a hub between Khartoum and Darfur, residents said the army had begun launching air and artillery strikes against RSF positions. The RSF has controlled the roads branching out from the city, and has agreed with local tribal leaders to secure the area from armed gangs.
Within Khartoum, residents reported air and artillery strikes in southern and eastern districts of the city on Wednesday.
The UN said about 1.7-million people had been displaced internally and more than 500,000 had left the country.
One of the destinations for people fleeing their homes has been Port Sudan on the Red Sea, which has remained peaceful under army control.
There, on Wednesday, middle school students began taking exams, while pilgrims to Mecca began their Hajj journeys, as some Sudanese attempted to find some normality in a conflict that has upended their lives.
The Sudanese Doctors Union said that 958 people have been killed since fighting began on April 15, over the integration of the RSF into the military, but said the number was definitely undercounted.
Reuters
Sudanese fighters invade national museum
Aid agencies in Sudan battle to get supplies to those in need
WILMOT JAMES AND ANDREW ILIFF: Seizure of Khartoum’s laboratory triggers upscaling of biosecurity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Aid agencies in Sudan battle to get supplies to those in need
Sudanese fighters invade national museum
Army halts ceasefire talks with rival force in Sudan, source says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.