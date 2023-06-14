National

Fidelity fund must compensate woman who had money stolen by attorney, SCA says

SCA acting judge Johannes Daffue said the court judgments the Fund relied on showed support for the woman’s claim, not the Fund’s arguments

14 June 2023 - 16:39

After her attorney misappropriated money, a woman’s claim for compensation from the Legal Practitioners’ Fidelity Fund was rejected.

However, this week the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found the Fund was “not entitled to reject” her claim and she is entitled to be reimbursed...

