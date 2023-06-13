Companies / Property

Delta to continue selling noncore assets to repay debt

BL Premium
13 June 2023 - 10:47 Denise Mhlanga

Delta Property Fund, a sovereign underpinned company, says it will continue to optimise its portfolio through disposals of noncore assets to reduce debt.

For the period ended-February Delta sold seven properties for R208.9m. After the reporting period another asset was sold for R42m. Delta had shareholder approval to dispose of Capital Towers for R57m. The fund also concluded agreements to sell five properties valued at R71.8m...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.