Delta to continue selling noncore assets to repay debt

Byron Lotter from Vetsact joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Tuesday afternoon’s market performance
Some CEOs say remote work is a performance problem for which such workers should be financially penalised
Constitutional Court rules department is obliged to assist Ethiopian national despite him not having proper documentation
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Group CEO Serame Taukobong says none of the four approaches for the state-run telco in the past year has been up to scratch
Business Day TV speaks to Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco
Business Day TV spoke to Kabelo Khumalo, companies and markets editor at Business Day
Claims that the proposal will hurt farmers and food security ‘lack scientific evidence’
Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is likely to succeed with his offer, a newspaper report reads
Japanese carmaker wants to win over consumers with electric vehicles that can drive further and charge faster
Delta Property Fund, a sovereign underpinned company, says it will continue to optimise its portfolio through disposals of noncore assets to reduce debt.
For the period ended-February Delta sold seven properties for R208.9m. After the reporting period another asset was sold for R42m. Delta had shareholder approval to dispose of Capital Towers for R57m. The fund also concluded agreements to sell five properties valued at R71.8m...
