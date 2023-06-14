Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Changes to the economy are nothing to celebrate

The president is correct in saying the economy is transforming, but it’s not good news

14 June 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week that the SA economy is undergoing “fundamental transformation” that will make it more competitive, inclusive and capable of growth. He added that this transformation might not be apparent now, meaning South Africans might not see the turnaround. 

He is both right and wrong. A major remaking of the SA economy has been under way for more than a decade-and-a-half, but it is not positive at all...

