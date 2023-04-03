HSBC brushes aside Hong Kong investor’s call for break-up

Business Day TV speaks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Drikus Combrink from Capicraft
Hong Kong — HSBC Holdings on Monday pushed aside a proposal by an activist shareholder in Hong Kong to spin off its mainstay Asia business, reiterating the adverse effect on the Asia-focused bank’s cost and clients.
Addressing an informal meeting of shareholders in Hong Kong, its biggest market, HSBC chair Mark Tucker said the bank’s board was unanimous in recommending that shareholders vote against proposals to restructure the bank and pay fixed dividends.
The comment came as Ken Lui, an individual HSBC shareholder and leader of a Hong Kong-based investor group, called for the break-up of the bank. His second proposed resolution calls on HSBC to restore pre-Covid-19 dividend levels.
Tucker told the shareholders a restructuring or spin-off of its Asia business, as demanded by Lui, would create a period of uncertainty for clients, and employees and shareholders would be disrupted.
“In fact, there will be significant cost over a number of years with material execution risks. So it would not be in your interest to split the bank,” Tucker told hundreds of the bank’s individual investors.
About 1,100 attendees at an exhibition centre in Hong Kong’s Kowloon Bay district were greeted with banners put up by supporters of the break-up campaign saying, “Spin off HSBC Asia now”.
The Hong Kong meeting is being held ahead of HSBC’s main annual general meeting AGM in the British city of Birmingham on May 5, to discuss the bank’s 2022 results and “other matters of interest”, the bank said in a notice to shareholders in March.
Lui’s proposals, which will come up for vote during the meeting in May, echo calls by HSBC’s largest shareholder, Ping An Asset Management, to demerge its Asia unit, which accounts for the bulk of its revenue and profit.
HSBC has in recent months pushed back on Ping An’s proposal, a move Europe’s biggest bank by assets has said would be costly, while posting profits that beat expectations and promising chunkier dividends.
The demand for spinning off HSBC Asia business has come amid rising geopolitical tensions between China and the West, though its CEO, Noel Quinn, has said he does not believe Ping An’s campaign is politically motivated.
On Monday, a Ping An spokesperson said the Chinese firm hopes HSBC values the shareholders’ suggestions.
“After a preliminary study of some of the resolutions proposed by HSBC shareholders, we believe that these resolutions will have a positive impact on improving performance and enhancing shareholder value.”
On Lui’s demand for higher dividends, Quinn told the Hong Kong shareholders that the London-headquartered bank intends to get the payouts back to the pre-Covid-19 level as soon as possible.
However, he said that a fixed dividend is “not financially sensible or workable”.
HSBC brushes aside Hong Kong investor’s call for break-up
Activist shareholder wants bank to spin off its mainstay Asia business and pay fixed dividends
