MARKET WRAP: China data gives the rand and JSE a welcome boost

Dollar strength and investor worries over rate hikes lead to 0.2% drop in spot gold prices
Corruption and dodgy politics are the members’ most evident common characteristic
Health Funders Association calls for probe into prices charged by Pathcare, Ampath and Lancet and hopes to claw back about R1bn
ANC deputy president says renewal requires stronger alliance with the SACP and Cosatu
Drugmaker says it is in advanced negotiations over additional sterile manufacturing as stocks jump the most in 23 years
Naamsa says the 2.6% increase is ‘firm and momentum-building’, though exports slumped by 11.5%
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Measure of prices paid by factories for inputs rebounds
Batsmen ensure Proteas are still in control heading into Thursday against a spirited West Indies
A little less flamboyant looking, the French crossover continues to deliver great family practicality and a cushy ride
The rand showed signs of strengthening to below R18 to the dollar Wednesday while the JSE gained the most in almost two months as strong data from China pointed to a growing rebound after the lifting of country’s stringent Covid-19 regulations.
Factory activity in the world’s second-biggest economy far exceeded expectations, with the country’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index rising to 52.6 points in February, well above above Bloomberg’s market consensus of 50.6. That’s also the fastest growth in almost a decade and the highest since April 2012, when it reached 53.5...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: China data gives the rand and JSE a welcome boost
Factory activity in the world’s second-biggest economy far exceeded expectations, which is good news for commodity producers
The rand showed signs of strengthening to below R18 to the dollar Wednesday while the JSE gained the most in almost two months as strong data from China pointed to a growing rebound after the lifting of country’s stringent Covid-19 regulations.
Factory activity in the world’s second-biggest economy far exceeded expectations, with the country’s official manufacturing purchasing managers index rising to 52.6 points in February, well above above Bloomberg’s market consensus of 50.6. That’s also the fastest growth in almost a decade and the highest since April 2012, when it reached 53.5...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.