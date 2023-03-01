Companies

WATCH: Cashbuild's profit slips as home renovation boom fizzles out

Business Day TV spoke to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager

01 March 2023 - 16:46 Business Day TV
Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Cashbuild has posted a 39% drop in half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS), amid a decline in home renovations spend.

Business Day TV discussed the performance in greater detail with Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.

