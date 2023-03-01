Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zandile Mkwanazi, co-founder and CEO of GirlCode.
The official in fact refers to Marshall Campbell, after whom KwaMashu is named
Judge questions 600,000 tonnes of unaccounted coal, undermining NUM case of irreparable harm to workers
The apex court has dismissed the president’s bid to challenge parliament’s report into Phala Phala, which made adverse findings against him
With car prices climbing, consumers in the US are finding it difficult to pay off their vehicles
The February survey period included an unprecedented seven consecutive days of stage 6 load-shedding
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Forecasts might result in lower crop production and higher food prices
But the Bok captain cautions they need to adapt to the new ways the game is being played
Verstappen chases championship hat-trick as F1 goes bigger in the US
Cashbuild has posted a 39% drop in half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS), amid a decline in home renovations spend.
Business Day TV discussed the performance in greater detail with Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Cashbuild's profit slips as home renovation boom fizzles out
Business Day TV spoke to Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager
Cashbuild has posted a 39% drop in half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS), amid a decline in home renovations spend.
Business Day TV discussed the performance in greater detail with Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.