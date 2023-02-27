Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA banks take a knock after greylisting

Business Day TV speaks to Daniel Masvosvere, senior equity analyst

27 February 2023 - 20:26
Picture: 123RF/FUZZBONES
Picture: 123RF/FUZZBONES

Sentiment on SA banks has soured slightly after the country was greylisted last week. Business Day TV caught up with Daniel Masvosvere, a senior equity analyst, for a look at whether this will have a longer-term impact on banks.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: SA faces three-year slog to get off grey list

Business Day TV spoke to Garth Theunissen, Investment Writer for Business Day
Economy
7 hours ago

WATCH: Discovery withholds its interim dividend again

Business Day TV speaks to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: How does Eskom plan to keep the lights on?

Business Day TV speaks to Eskom chair Mpho Makwana
Economy
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Oil dips as bullish dollar and recession fears ...
Markets
2.
JSE muted as investors brace for continuation of ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand weaken after SA is ...
Markets
4.
Gold flatlines near two-month low amid jitters ...
Markets
5.
Asian stocks sink to two-month lows as markets ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.