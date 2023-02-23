Companies

Shell resurrects chief of staff post after 115 years

Co-ordination boost prompted by technical problems from Australia to Netherlands

23 February 2023 - 16:05 Ron Bousso
Shell CEO Wael Sawan. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Shell CEO Wael Sawan. Picture: BLOOMBERG

London — Shell CEO Wael Sawan has created the senior role of chief of staff as part of a management overhaul to improve performance after technical problems and other disruptions, three company sources say.

The chief of staff, the first in Shell’s 115-year-old history, is the biggest change Sawan has made to top management since he took office on January 1 with a promise to boost the company’s performance.

The role will involve co-ordinating and overseeing operations between Shell’s different businesses to reduce costs and tackle performance issues that weighed on Shell’s profits in recent years, the sources said.

Those problems included repeated outages at its Prelude liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility off the western coast of Australia and a major malfunction at its Pernis refinery in the Netherlands, Europe’s largest, when supplies were strained in the initial aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Sawan announced the role of chief of staff and corporate relations in an internal memo last week, the sources said. The decision has not been previously reported. A Shell spokesperson confirmed the role has been created, without adding details.

The chief of staff will not be a permanent member of Shell’s executive committee, where major decisions are discussed, but will be able to take part in its meetings, the sources said.

The person named to the job will be made public at the end of March, along with senior appointments that will take effect on July 1, the sources said.

Leading candidates to the role include Katie Jackson, head of acquisitions and divestments, Richard Tallant, MD of Qatar Shell and Australia country chair Tony Nunan, two of the sources said.

Sawan has said he will improve Shell’s performance and efficiency as it attempts to shift towards low-carbon energy and cut greenhouse emissions in the coming decades.

“With fewer roles and greater accountability, simplifying decision-making, by building on our strength and focusing on performance and simplification, we intend to deliver compelling shareholder returns,” Sawan said after Shell earlier in February reported record profits of $40bn in 2022.

Shell plans to keep its capital spending largely unchanged at about $25bn in 2023, but operating costs are set to rise as the costs of services increase, inflation stays high and recent acquisitions are integrated.

Sawan at the end of January announced a major change to Shell’s structure, combining Shell’s oil and gas production and LNG divisions under current upstream director Zoe Yujnovich. Renewable energy operations will come under oil refining and marketing operations led by downstream director Huibert Vigeveno.

Shell last underwent a major overhaul at the height of the pandemic in 2020, when then CEO Ben van Beurden cut more than 10% of the company’s workforce as part of his push to steer the company towards energy transition.

Wael will officially announce Shell’s long-term strategy in June.

Reuters

Climate NGOs sue BNP Paribas for failing to protect environment

Three climate advocacy groups aim to make BNP Paribas exit fossil-fuel financing in a ‘world first’ legal action against a commercial bank
Companies
8 hours ago

Shell plays on both sides of the climate change divide

Dutch oil company ostensibly fights the issue it causes by its business of selling oil and gas
Businessweek
1 week ago

Good times are back in European banking

Investors hunting for quick returns are punishing the handful of large banks that didn’t announce a jump in payouts alongside earnings.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Standard Bank fires 82 staff involved in MyMo ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Retail CEOs furious they missed out on diesel ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shoprite’s insurer loses appeal over injury claim
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tiger Brands makes contingency plans for stage 8 ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
E&T Minerals: the experts in African commodities, ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

European Commission ban staff from using TikTok

News

Baidu to deploy ChatGPT-like Ernie Bot in March

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Intel slashes payout to the lowest in 16 years

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.