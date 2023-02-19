Companies

Barloworld raises investment in local equipment division on mining demand

19 February 2023 - 18:58 Michelle Gumede

Barloworld, the sole dealer for Cat earthmoving machines and related mining and construction equipment in SA, says it has increased investment in working capital in its local equipment division amid rising demand for machinery from a buoyant mining sector.

SA’s mining production slumped for the 11th consecutive month in December, contracting 3.5% year on year, according to Stats SA data. However, positive signals of growth are appearing as China has eased its zero-Covid-19 policy stance...

