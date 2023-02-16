Zeda ready to pounce on recovering car rental market

Business Day TV speaks to Oanda’s senior markets analyst, Craig Erlam
We are experiencing a national energy crisis when we have the land, the means and the resources to power our nation using renewable energy
Scheme said to be financially unviable due to the SA Post Office’s repeated failure to pay contributions for its employees
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Full takeout and delisting of the shares could switch off authorities and investors in SA, says analyst
Headwinds include power cuts, inflation and slower global demand
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
President to talk to Xi to 'get to the bottom' of incident that worsened tensions between the US and China
Arsenal’s lunchtime kickoff at Villa on Saturday gives them the opportunity to move three points clear again
The jury comprises 63 women motoring journalists from 45 countries
Zeda, which began a new journey in December as a stand-alone entity after unbundling from Barloworld, reported a 23% rise in its core profit in the three months to December and said it was positioned to capitalise on the recovering economic activity in both the car rental and leasing businesses.
The company, which owns the Avis and Budget brands, benefited from the pent-up demand in domestic and international travel over the December quarter compared to the same period a year earlier when the Omicron Covid-19 variant marred a the important season for the hospitality industry.
However, Zeda has been recalibrating its strategy away from relying too heavily on tourism-related activities towards what it calls subscription-based model individuals and companies that use their services more regularly and provide a predicable revenue stream over time based on the given contracts.
Its car rental business was a standout performer during the period, particularly in the SA market where revenue shot up 37% year on year and was 3% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
The company said on Thursday the gradual return to normality post-pandemic, the steady increase in domestic and inbound international travel and a marked improvement in vehicle supply from original equipment manufacturers all had a positive affect on rental activity and demand.
“Towards the end of 2022, the supply of vehicles started to ease up, and long outstanding orders were delivered outside the cycle to our car rental operations. The increase in the rental fleet enabled us to cater for the larger market in both domestic and inbound travel, which yielded higher billed days. This culminated in the strong top line growth that we are reporting today,” the company said.
The group’s ebitda or core profit was up 23% to R783m, off revenue of just more than R2bn, which was up 24% versus the same period a year ago.
“Our leasing business is stable, and continues to be a steady source of annuity income. Our key focus was on growing the corporate sector business, improving service and maintenance profits, in addition to growing the uptake of value-added products,” CEO Ramasela Ganda said.
Margins in used vehicle sales were stable during the quarter, the company said.
Its share price ended 2.35% lower to R12.06 on the JSE. The shares have battled to gain headway since December 13 when the company listed at R18.
However, analysts have said the drop in the value of Zeda shares could be connected to big institutional investors having to offload their shares based on their investment mandate, which does not allow them to invest in smaller-cap companies.
This is not Avis’s first time on the exchange as Avis Southern Africa was listed on the Johannesburg, Namibian and Botswana stock exchanges until 2005 when Barloworld acquired and delisted it. The return to the bourse comes after Barloworld, which undertook the unbundling as part of its strategy to trim its sprawling portfolio to focus on its core earth-moving equipment and food procurement businesses.
mahlanguabusinesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Zeda ready to pounce on recovering car rental market
Zeda, which began a new journey in December as a stand-alone entity after unbundling from Barloworld, reported a 23% rise in its core profit in the three months to December and said it was positioned to capitalise on the recovering economic activity in both the car rental and leasing businesses.
The company, which owns the Avis and Budget brands, benefited from the pent-up demand in domestic and international travel over the December quarter compared to the same period a year earlier when the Omicron Covid-19 variant marred a the important season for the hospitality industry.
However, Zeda has been recalibrating its strategy away from relying too heavily on tourism-related activities towards what it calls subscription-based model individuals and companies that use their services more regularly and provide a predicable revenue stream over time based on the given contracts.
Its car rental business was a standout performer during the period, particularly in the SA market where revenue shot up 37% year on year and was 3% higher than pre-pandemic levels.
The company said on Thursday the gradual return to normality post-pandemic, the steady increase in domestic and inbound international travel and a marked improvement in vehicle supply from original equipment manufacturers all had a positive affect on rental activity and demand.
“Towards the end of 2022, the supply of vehicles started to ease up, and long outstanding orders were delivered outside the cycle to our car rental operations. The increase in the rental fleet enabled us to cater for the larger market in both domestic and inbound travel, which yielded higher billed days. This culminated in the strong top line growth that we are reporting today,” the company said.
The group’s ebitda or core profit was up 23% to R783m, off revenue of just more than R2bn, which was up 24% versus the same period a year ago.
“Our leasing business is stable, and continues to be a steady source of annuity income. Our key focus was on growing the corporate sector business, improving service and maintenance profits, in addition to growing the uptake of value-added products,” CEO Ramasela Ganda said.
Margins in used vehicle sales were stable during the quarter, the company said.
Its share price ended 2.35% lower to R12.06 on the JSE. The shares have battled to gain headway since December 13 when the company listed at R18.
However, analysts have said the drop in the value of Zeda shares could be connected to big institutional investors having to offload their shares based on their investment mandate, which does not allow them to invest in smaller-cap companies.
This is not Avis’s first time on the exchange as Avis Southern Africa was listed on the Johannesburg, Namibian and Botswana stock exchanges until 2005 when Barloworld acquired and delisted it. The return to the bourse comes after Barloworld, which undertook the unbundling as part of its strategy to trim its sprawling portfolio to focus on its core earth-moving equipment and food procurement businesses.
mahlanguabusinesslive.co.za
COBUS CILLIERS: A taste for shareholder returns
Santova’s just getting started
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Avis owner Zeda struggles to find traction on the JSE since listing
Top 10 market-moving events that rocked SA in 2022
Zeda swaps tourism for integrated mobility to drive growth
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.