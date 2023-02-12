Companies / Transport & Tourism

Avis owner Zeda struggles to find traction on the JSE since listing

Company share price loses 28% of its value since listing on JSE nearly two months ago

12 February 2023 - 17:00 Andries Mahlangu

Zeda, which was hived off industrial conglomerate Barloworld, has lost 28% of its value since listing on the JSE nearly two months ago.

While it is early days for Zeda, which owns the Avis and Budget brands, it is not the sort of market reception the management would have hoped for...

