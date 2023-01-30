Companies

Arrival names new CEO and slashes half its workforce

British electric vehicle start-up is trying to ride out a cash crunch threatening its survival

30 January 2023 - 20:45 Akash Sriram
Britain’s Arrival said it was laying off 50% of its employees in a move that will help halve its cash operating expenses, as the electric vehicle (EV) start-up tries to ride out a cash crunch threatening its survival in the competitive market.

The move announced on Monday underscores the pressure on EV start-ups that had promised to disrupt the automotive industry but are now scrambling to slash costs in the face of supply chain issues and steep raw material prices.

High demand for electric vans has brought legacy players including General Motors’ BrightDrop, Ford Motor and upstarts Rivian Automotive to the front, with Tesla cutting its EV prices intensifying competition further.

Arrival, which also named insider Igor Torgov as its CEO on Monday, had in November warned that it may not have enough cash to keep its business going towards the end of 2023.

The company has shifted its focus to the US to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides incentives to spur EV manufacturing and adoption.

The layoffs will reduce Arrival’s headcount to 800 and cut the cost of business operations to about $30m per quarter, including benefits from already announced moves like reductions in real estate and third-party spending.

Arrival did not disclose if it expects a charge from the layoffs. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Torgov, who joined the company from Russian retail tech firm ATOL in 2020, takes the helm after Denis Sverdlov took up the role of chair in November.

The company, which had $205m in cash at the end of 2022, said it would provide more details on its business plan when it reports quarterly results on March 9.

Subject to raising additional funds, the company expects to start production of the van in Charlotte, North Carolina next year.

Reuters 

MATTHEW BROOKER: Why Britain’s railways can’t get on the right track

Little appears to have changed in the three decades since the UK’s railways were privatised, including the latest wave of strikes
Opinion
1 week ago

Electric vehicle makers burning cash due to sky-high costs

Rivian and Saudi Arabia-back Lucid struggle to hit delivery targets as cost rise
Life
2 months ago

SA buyers show increased appetite for electrified cars

Electric cars and hybrids show a more than 1,000% increase in popularity from last year
Life
3 months ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Safety training a big step forward for the EV revolution in SA

Electric vehicles (EVs) face immense barriers to mass take-up in SA, not least government intransigence. The state imposes a 25% import duty on EVs, ...
Opinion
8 months ago
