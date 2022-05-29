Opinion ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Safety training a big step forward for the EV revolution in SA Now we await a jolt in the behind of the nation’s lawmakers B L Premium

Electric vehicles (EVs) face immense barriers to mass take-up in SA, not least government intransigence. The state imposes a 25% import duty on EVs, vs 18% for cars using internal combustion engines (ICEs).

That is on top of already high price tags, the limited range of most early models and the lack of an adequate charging infrastructure...