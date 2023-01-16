Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments

16 January 2023 - 20:36
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Mia Kruger from Kruger International and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
Companies
8 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Markets
1 hour ago

WATCH: Technical analysis on Google, Sherwin Williams Company and Exxon Mobil

Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Companies
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MTN to fight R13bn bill after falling foul of ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Cristal Challenge: The favourite stock picks
Companies
3.
MTN shares slump on Ghana tax dispute
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Toyota plans to build 10.6-million vehicles in ...
Companies / Trade & Industry
5.
Investec helps finance €225m Angolan hospital ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.