Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
The meeting between Anthony Albanese and Xi Jinping marks a change in tone between the two countries now engaging in a reset of relationship
Business Day TV talks to Journalist, Mary Papayya
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
Platinum group metals producer invests in battery metals to benefit from expected rise in use of electric vehicles
Survey shows 52% of banks confident about continent’s economic future over next three years
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Network operator withdraws new emergency measure at the last minute as power prices threaten to nearly quadruple
Kudus brace overcomes a second-half fightback by Asian team
Rosberg’s team beat Hamilton’s on a tiebreak last year after finishing level on points.
Barloworld is preparing to list its car rental business. The new firm will be known as Zeda, and its shares will start trading on the JSE on December 13. Business Day TV spoke to Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda for more detail.
Business Day TV spoke to Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Barloworld gets ready for Zeda listing
Business Day TV speaks to Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda
Barloworld is preparing to list its car rental business. The new firm will be known as Zeda, and its shares will start trading on the JSE on December 13. Business Day TV spoke to Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda for more detail.
Business Day TV spoke to Zeda CEO Ramasela Ganda for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: What’s next for Sirius Real Estate?
WATCH: Southern Sun optimistic as occupancy levels improve
WATCH: Migration to new tech dials down Telkom’s profit
WATCH: Behind Omnia’s half-year performance
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.