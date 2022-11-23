Companies

WATCH: Migration to new tech dials down Telkom’s profit

Business Day TV talks to Telkom CEO Serame Taukobong

23 November 2022 - 23:34
CEO Serame Taukobong. Picture: SUPPLIED.
CEO Serame Taukobong. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Telkom’s headline earnings per share has dropped by 51.9%. A decrease in fixed, mobile and IT services revenue is largely behind the fall as migration to new tech weighs on the group. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in greater detail with company’s CEO, Serame Taukobong.

