Hyperinflation in Zimbabwe has distorted Omnia’s results. During the half-year period, headline earnings per share (Heps) increased by 3%, but when its Zimbabwean operations are excluded adjusted Heps grew 31.9% to 401c, boosted by a 19% jump in revenue. To make sense of the numbers, Business day TV spoke to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.
WATCH: Behind Omnia’s half-year performance
Business Day TV speaks to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy
