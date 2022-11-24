Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Southern Sun optimistic as occupancy levels improve

Business Day TV speaks to Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock

24 November 2022 - 23:39
Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock. Picture: SUPPLIED
Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hotel group Southern Sun says it is encouraged by improved trading levels it the first half, with occupancy increasing to 46% from 22% in the prior comparative period. The group has returned to profitability with adjusted headline earnings of R17m. Business Day TV unpacked the results in detail with Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock.

Business Day TV unpacks the results in detail with Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

