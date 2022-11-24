WATCH: Southern Sun optimistic as occupancy levels improve

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Hotel group Southern Sun says it is encouraged by improved trading levels it the first half, with occupancy increasing to 46% from 22% in the prior comparative period. The group has returned to profitability with adjusted headline earnings of R17m. Business Day TV unpacked the results in detail with Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock.
Business Day TV unpacks the results in detail with Southern Sun CEO Marcel von Aulock.
NEWS LEADER
