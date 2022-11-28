Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: What’s next for Sirius Real Estate?

Business Day TV speaks to Sirius Real Estate CEO Andrew Coombs

28 November 2022 - 19:38
A Sirius-owned business park in Kirchheim, Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED
A Sirius-owned business park in Kirchheim, Germany. Picture: SUPPLIED

Siruis Real Estate recently entered the UK market through the acquisition of BizSpace, a provider of flexible workspace. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Andrew Coombs, for more insight into the strategy.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andrew Coombs for more insight into the firm's strategy.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Southern Sun optimistic as occupancy levels improve

Business Day TV speaks to Southern Sun CEO  Marcel von Aulock
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Migration to new tech dials down Telkom’s profit

Business Day TV talks to Telkom CEO, Serame Taukobong
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Behind Omnia’s half-year performance

Business Day TV speaks to Omnia CEO Seelan Gobalsamy
Companies
5 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘Fictitious’ loan puts Spar CEO under the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Listed mining shares set for best performance in ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Santam partners with eThekwini after taking a ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Naspers’s tricky path to e-commerce profit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Standard Bank sees ‘strong momentum’ across all ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.