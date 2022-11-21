Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Astral Foods almost doubles dividend

Business Day TV speaks to Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte

21 November 2022 - 23:25
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Astral Foods has delivered a surge in profit. During the annual period the poultry producer’s headline earnings per share more than doubled to R27.62. This helped boost Astral’s payout to shareholders to R13.80, reflecting a rise of 97%. Business Day TV discussed the factors that drove growth with the company’s CEO, Chris Schutte.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Life Healthcare lifts its dividend

Business Day TV talks to Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Cost cutting efforts work in Dipula’s favour

Business Day TV speaks to Dipula CEO Izak Petersen
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: SAB shakes things up with new strategy

Business Day TV speaks to SAB CEO Richard Rivett-Carnac
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Behind Shoprite’s ambitious sustainability targets

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s Energy Writer, Denene Erasmus
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Barloworld says it will unbundle Avis in December
Companies / Industrials
2.
Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to buy Ethos ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sirius expects rental growth as demand for space ...
Companies / Property
4.
Astral ups dividend as it laments ‘shameless ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Mteto Nyati on a mission to create the next big ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.