WATCH: Behind SA’s inflation shock

Business Day TV speaks to chief economist at Nedbank Nicky Weimar

23 November 2022 - 23:46
Inflation in SA edged upwards in October. This increase was mainly due to higher food prices and other transitory factors. Business Day TV caught up with chief economist at Nedbank, Nicky Weimar, to discuss what this means for the SA economy and how far will prices go.

