Philip Morris on track for takeover of Swedish Match

Support from a weaker dollar and recovering Chinese crude imports met renewed demand concerns linked to China’s stringent Covid containment approach
Whatever the outcome of the midterms it would be premature to foresee the demise of a hardy democracy
But Eskom says it is largely up to municipalities to decide how to distribute electricity to water facilities and other critical infrastructure within their boundaries.
The process to find DA councillor Tania Campbell’s replacement was postponed when the EFF and ANC could not agree on a mayoral candidate
Judge Sulet Potterill dismissed Trustco’s review application with costs on Monday
SPONSORED | Join Sanlam Investments on November 7 for its final Critical Conversations thought-leadership event of 2021
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s new government has moved swiftly to crack down on migrant rescue ships
Fenway Sports Group completed the takeover of Liverpool from former owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett for £300m in 2010
The car became one of very few vehicles of any kind to have ever reached such an extreme altitude.
Marlboro maker Philip Morris International (PMI) is going ahead with its $16bn takeover of Swedish Match despite securing slightly less than the 90% stake it wants, as the US group presses on with its shift away from cigarettes.
PMI said on Monday it has secured 82.59% of the Swedish company, short of the 90% level at which it can start a compulsory purchase of remaining shares.
The US group, which said previously it could drop its bid if it does not reach that threshold, said it believes that level could ultimately be achieved, and that Swedish Match’s 10 largest shareholders have accepted its bid.
That would mean activist investor Elliott Management, which built a 10.5% stake in Swedish Match and opposed PMI’s offer, has tendered its shares. Elliott declined to comment.
“Our intention is still to take the company entirely private, so it is better for the [Swedish Match] shareholders if they tender their shares,” PMI CEO Jacek Olczak told Reuters.
PMI said it has extended its offer, now unconditional, until November 25 in the hope of further raising its stake, and Olczak said that could lead some index funds that have not already tendered their shares to do so, in addition to other holdouts
PMI made a 106 krona per share offer to buy Swedish Match in May, and then raised it to 116 krona per share in October after some investors said the initial price was too low.
Buying Swedish Match, with its popular wet snuff “snus” products and tobacco-free nicotine “ZYN” pouches, will aid PMI in its stated ambition to move away from health-harming cigarettes and eventually become a smoke-free company.
The deal will also help pave the way for PMI into the US market, where Swedish Match has grown its business rapidly and where PMI is absent.
“I see strong industrial logic in the combination and see Swedish Match being able to do things with PMI in both scenarios,” Swedish Match CEO Lars Dahlgren said, referring to whether the company is delisted or remains listed with PMI as its majority shareholder.
Asked about his future with the company, Dahlgren, who has been its CEO since 2008, said it remains to be seen since there is no formal agreement in place, but added he “enjoyed working at Swedish Match”.
Jefferies analysts said in a note to clients that to secure Elliott’s approval, PMI could have potentially promised a special dividend or a seat on its board to the investor.
PMI and Elliott did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
According to Reuters calculations, Elliott stands to make a profit of more than $100m, or more than a 6.4% return, on its investment.
John Hempton, co-founder of Sydney-based Bronte Capital, has also been against the deal, but said he would tender his shares if Elliott had done the same.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Philip Morris on track for takeover of Swedish Match
US group presses on with its shift away from cigarettes
Marlboro maker Philip Morris International (PMI) is going ahead with its $16bn takeover of Swedish Match despite securing slightly less than the 90% stake it wants, as the US group presses on with its shift away from cigarettes.
PMI said on Monday it has secured 82.59% of the Swedish company, short of the 90% level at which it can start a compulsory purchase of remaining shares.
The US group, which said previously it could drop its bid if it does not reach that threshold, said it believes that level could ultimately be achieved, and that Swedish Match’s 10 largest shareholders have accepted its bid.
That would mean activist investor Elliott Management, which built a 10.5% stake in Swedish Match and opposed PMI’s offer, has tendered its shares. Elliott declined to comment.
“Our intention is still to take the company entirely private, so it is better for the [Swedish Match] shareholders if they tender their shares,” PMI CEO Jacek Olczak told Reuters.
PMI said it has extended its offer, now unconditional, until November 25 in the hope of further raising its stake, and Olczak said that could lead some index funds that have not already tendered their shares to do so, in addition to other holdouts
PMI made a 106 krona per share offer to buy Swedish Match in May, and then raised it to 116 krona per share in October after some investors said the initial price was too low.
Buying Swedish Match, with its popular wet snuff “snus” products and tobacco-free nicotine “ZYN” pouches, will aid PMI in its stated ambition to move away from health-harming cigarettes and eventually become a smoke-free company.
The deal will also help pave the way for PMI into the US market, where Swedish Match has grown its business rapidly and where PMI is absent.
“I see strong industrial logic in the combination and see Swedish Match being able to do things with PMI in both scenarios,” Swedish Match CEO Lars Dahlgren said, referring to whether the company is delisted or remains listed with PMI as its majority shareholder.
Asked about his future with the company, Dahlgren, who has been its CEO since 2008, said it remains to be seen since there is no formal agreement in place, but added he “enjoyed working at Swedish Match”.
Jefferies analysts said in a note to clients that to secure Elliott’s approval, PMI could have potentially promised a special dividend or a seat on its board to the investor.
PMI and Elliott did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
According to Reuters calculations, Elliott stands to make a profit of more than $100m, or more than a 6.4% return, on its investment.
John Hempton, co-founder of Sydney-based Bronte Capital, has also been against the deal, but said he would tender his shares if Elliott had done the same.
Reuters
Teen vaping explodes in wealthy high schools, pilot study finds
WATCH: Technical analysis of JSE, AB InBev, BAT and more
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Some high-ups must be sweating as they await that knock on the door
CHRIS BARRON: Bain ban must stay until they make full disclosure, says Sars chief
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Technical analysis of JSE, AB InBev, BAT and more
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Some high-ups must be sweating as they await that knock on the ...
NEWSMAKER | Bain ban must stay until they make full disclosure, says Sars chief
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.