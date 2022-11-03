Market data including bonds and fuel prices
To subject even hard-working officials to effective pay cuts risks losing them
The research comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes
The metro, which has a budget of R51bn, will go another week without a permanent political head
Business rescue practitioners vow to make outstanding R400m payment to thousands of cane growers
Substantial amounts of debt will mature over the next few years, Standard Chartered warns
Baxter wants to spend time with his family after more than three decades of high-level advocacy in the business and mining sectors
Unanimous decision lifts target for benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its highest since 2008
India put a foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup when they held their nerve to beat Bangladesh in a rain-hit humdinger in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Fragments of coral inserted in clay tiles are surviving and growing, a hopeful sign for saving the animals at risk from climate change
More than a quarter of matric pupils at wealthy high schools are vaping, and almost a quarter of those who use the devices say they cannot get through the school day without a hit, according to the preliminary findings of a pilot study.
The research, released on Wednesday, sheds light on the explosion of e-cigarette use among teens in parts of SA and comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes...
NICOTINE
Teen vaping explodes in wealthy high schools, pilot study finds
We have to get vaping regulated to reduce access to adolescents, says the study’s principal investigator
More than a quarter of matric pupils at wealthy high schools are vaping, and almost a quarter of those who use the devices say they cannot get through the school day without a hit, according to the preliminary findings of a pilot study.
The research, released on Wednesday, sheds light on the explosion of e-cigarette use among teens in parts of SA and comes as parliament is poised to consider tough new anti-tobacco laws that will for the first time regulate e-cigarettes...
