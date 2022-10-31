×

Companies

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis of JSE, AB InBev, BAT and more

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

31 October 2022 - 21:38
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

In Trade of The Week, independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta gives a quan-tech-mental analysis on the JSE, British American Tobacco, AB InBev and Mondi.

