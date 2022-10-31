×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Adcorp reports first revenue rise since 2018

Business Day TV speaks to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel

31 October 2022 - 21:25
Illustration: 123RF/ISMAGILOV
Illustration: 123RF/ISMAGILOV

Adcorp says this is the first time since August 2018 that it has reported a rise in revenue over the prior year period. Business Day TV spoke to Adcorp CEO John Wentzel for insight into the company’s performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Adcorp declares dividend as revenue inches up for first time in four years

Revenue from continuing operations of the human resources company rose 3.18% to R5.86bn
Companies
17 hours ago

WATCH: Afrimat keeps dividend unchanged

Business Day TV spoke to Afrimat CEO, Andries van Heerden
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: CEO Stephen van Coller on progress at EOH

Business Day TV speaks to  Van Coller after the group reported an improved preformance
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Godongwana ditches tough love for SOEs

Business Day TV speaks to the Treasury’s acting deputy-general, Ismail Momoniat
National
5 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Roger Baxter calls it quits after nine years as ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Central bank wobble reins in MTN Nigeria
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Super Group primed for growth after shake-up, ...
Companies
4.
S&P raises Sasol’s credit rating to BB+ with a ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: Semigration works in Balwin’s favour
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.