WATCH: CEO Stephen van Coller on progress at EOH

Business Day TV speaks to Van Coller after the group reported an improved preformance

27 October 2022 - 22:04
Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Stephen van Coller, CEO of EOH. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Technology firm EOH has narrowed its annual headline loss per share to 18c. Business Day TV spoke to EOH CEO Stephen van Coller for insight into the improvements at the company that are translating into balance sheet gains.

EOH targets rights issue, empowerment deal to further cut debt

The company is back in the black after four years of restructuring and pain
