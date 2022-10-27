×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Afrimat keeps dividend unchanged

Business Day TV spoke to Afrimat CEO, Andries van Heerden

27 October 2022 - 22:14
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden. Picture: SUPPLIED
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden. Picture: SUPPLIED

Afrimat has reported a 7.2% rise in revenue, but this did not translate onto its bottom line as headline earnings per share declined by 14.2%. The building materials and mining group says during the interim period it had to deal with lower iron ore prices, the economic slowdown and increased input costs. Despite this, it kept its dividend unchanged at 40c per share. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Andries van Heerden.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Afrimat is bullish on plans to further diversify operations

The building materials and mining group kept its interim dividend unchanged at 40c
Companies
13 hours ago

WATCH: CEO Stephen van Coller on progress at EOH

Business Day TV speaks to  Van Coller after the group reported an improved preformance
Companies
57 minutes ago

WATCH: Land Bank resumes lending to agri sector

Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Economy
3 days ago

WATCH: Is the Gold Fields-Yamana deal too expensive?

Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions, Peter Major
Companies
3 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tongaat Hulett placed in business rescue
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Ditch clothing retailers, Investec advises ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Q&A: Inside FNB’s brand redesign
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Heineken bets on own solar plant in Midvaal to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Kumba cuts export forecasts after Transnet ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.