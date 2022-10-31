×

Companies / Management

Adcorp declares dividend as revenue inches up for first time in four years

Revenue from continuing operations of the human resources company rises 3.18% to R5.86bn

BL Premium
31 October 2022 - 10:37 Nico Gous

Human resources company Adcorp reported a rise in revenue for the first time since August 2018, the company, which has operations in SA and Australia, said on Monday in its interim results to end-August.

Revenue from continuing operations increased 3.18% to R5.86bn. Temporary placement services generated most revenue with four-fifths, while geographically the bulk of revenue was made in SA with 56.22%...

