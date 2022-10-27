SA motorcycle sales in good shape overall

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
The think-tank was behind Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction lie and is an ideological component of the US military-industrial complex
Western countries led by US issue warnings to their citizens in SA that a terrorist attack is in the offing in Sandton
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
Business Day TV spoke to Afrimat CEO, Andries van Heerden
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030
The Biden administration releases three documents that underscore ‘a very high bar for nuclear employment’
Zimbabwe secure their first Super 12 win at the Twenty20 World Cup
Industry body forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022, led by commercial purchases and smaller-engined alternatives
Sales of new motorcycles in SA have recorded a healthy increase so far this year, though the performance has varied wildly according to engine size and class.
The Association of Motorcycle Importers and Distributors (AMID) forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022 based on year-to-date sales, a 14.7% increase on 2021, which was 26% higher than in 2020.
“We have a relatively clear picture of what the market will look like in respect of 2022,” said AMID national director Arnold Olivier. “Segment performance varies between a decline of 30% and 49% growth with the higher-priced leisure segments leading this negative trend. The 800+ segment (motorcycles with a capacity of more than 800cc) is up by close to 10% but large adventure bike sales are down by 24% and those of cruisers have fallen 30%,” he added.
“For the first time in four years the leisure 250cc to 500cc segment is showing growth. ATV (all-terrain vehicles) and side-by-side (utility vehicle) sales are flat year on year, while the commercial motorcycle segment continues to grow.”
Olivier said numerous brands have experienced stock shortages, and not only as a result of chip shortages. Anecdotal evidence suggests that if more commercial users were available, growth could be even higher. An estimated 95% of commercial riders have foreign passports, which presents a low-cost employment opportunity for South Africans, he said.
Electric motorcycles account for an insignificant portion of the market, though sales so far this year are double those of 2021.
“Electric bicycles are busy penetrating the ‘last mile’ delivery space,” Olivier said.
Used-motorcycle sales are down 4% on 2021, but over a six-year period they remain at about 45,000 units a year.
“The industry remains cautiously optimistic to end 2022 at a reasonable level. Manufacturers remain positive that the growth pattern will continue in 2023 and beyond,” Olivier said.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BIKING
SA motorcycle sales in good shape overall
Industry body forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022, led by commercial purchases and smaller-engine alternatives
Sales of new motorcycles in SA have recorded a healthy increase so far this year, though the performance has varied wildly according to engine size and class.
The Association of Motorcycle Importers and Distributors (AMID) forecasts 30,000 units will be sold by the end of 2022 based on year-to-date sales, a 14.7% increase on 2021, which was 26% higher than in 2020.
“We have a relatively clear picture of what the market will look like in respect of 2022,” said AMID national director Arnold Olivier. “Segment performance varies between a decline of 30% and 49% growth with the higher-priced leisure segments leading this negative trend. The 800+ segment (motorcycles with a capacity of more than 800cc) is up by close to 10% but large adventure bike sales are down by 24% and those of cruisers have fallen 30%,” he added.
“For the first time in four years the leisure 250cc to 500cc segment is showing growth. ATV (all-terrain vehicles) and side-by-side (utility vehicle) sales are flat year on year, while the commercial motorcycle segment continues to grow.”
Olivier said numerous brands have experienced stock shortages, and not only as a result of chip shortages. Anecdotal evidence suggests that if more commercial users were available, growth could be even higher. An estimated 95% of commercial riders have foreign passports, which presents a low-cost employment opportunity for South Africans, he said.
Electric motorcycles account for an insignificant portion of the market, though sales so far this year are double those of 2021.
“Electric bicycles are busy penetrating the ‘last mile’ delivery space,” Olivier said.
Used-motorcycle sales are down 4% on 2021, but over a six-year period they remain at about 45,000 units a year.
“The industry remains cautiously optimistic to end 2022 at a reasonable level. Manufacturers remain positive that the growth pattern will continue in 2023 and beyond,” Olivier said.
All-new Triumph Tiger 1200 burns brighter
BMW F900 XR is an easygoing tourer
SA new-car sales continue to surge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.