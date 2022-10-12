FIC obligations unpacked for trust and company service providers

Trust and company service providers play a vital role in combating money laundering, and terrorist and proliferation financing — as these methods can be used to facilitate criminal activities.

These service providers are considered as gatekeepers in the financial system as they assist with the creation of companies, trusts and other corporate vehicles.

Criminals often abuse trust and company service providers to set up front companies for the purpose of laundering, and in this way attempt to avoid law enforcement detection.

In its 2019 assessment report of SA’s anti-money laundering and combating of financing of terrorism system, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) found that trust and company service providers were “inherently vulnerable to misuse”.

FATF, which SA is a part of, is the international standard-setting body on measures to combat money laundering, terrorist and proliferation financing.

“Insufficient corporate ownership transparency also represents an acute vulnerability in SA. Companies and trusts are often misused for money laundering or to carry out predicate crimes, and there is no comprehensive framework for accessing accurate and up-to-date beneficial ownership information,” says the FATF in the “Mutual Evaluation Report of SA”.