FIC guide to identify and combat money laundering

There is a global move to pay more attention to higher risk clients in financial services, including politically exposed people and their potential role in money laundering.

Businesses can do their part in helping combat financial crime by identifying clients who are politically exposed and applying enhanced monitoring to identify suspicious and unusual behaviour.

According to the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, there are two categories of politically exposed people.

1. Foreign prominent public official

Foreign prominent public officials (FPPOs) generally hold positions of power in foreign countries. They may be a head of state, a government minister or hold a similar position in government. A full listing of FPPOs can be found in Schedule 3B of the FIC Act.

FPPOs are automatically classified as higher risk clients because of their influence and control over public funds and benefits. They also remain classified as FPPOs for 12 months after leaving their official positions.

2. Domestic prominent influential person

Domestic prominent influential people (DPIPs) may hold various senior roles in the SA government, within public entities or be certain officers in the judiciary. They may be a premier of a province, a mayor, leaders of political parties and so on.

They too are regarded as DPIPs for 12 months after leaving their official positions. For the full list of DPIPs refer to Schedule 3B of the FIC Act.