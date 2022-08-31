×

WATCH: Murray & Roberts reports strong rise in earnings

Business Day TV talks to Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas

31 August 2022 - 20:45
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC

Murray & Roberts has delivered a solid annual performance, despite the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The multinational engineering and contracting group posted a nearly 37% jump in annual revenue and says its strategic efforts over the past five years are bearing fruit. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Henry Laas.

