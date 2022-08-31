Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Gordon Kerr
Zondo commission’s recommendation that cadre deployment be dropped is backed by the courts
Fazel reportedly has the support of opposition parties
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies are increasingly looking abroad for growth as the local economy continues to underperform, PwC report finds
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Sudan has been in political and economic turmoil since the coup 10 months ago that halted its transition towards democracy
The 37-year-old rider missed a number of weeks in the campaign due to injury
Volvo's latest project project channels a metrosexual dark lord as opposed to its predecessor’s post-apocalypse style
Murray & Roberts has delivered a solid annual performance, despite the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The multinational engineering and contracting group posted a nearly 37% jump in annual revenue and says its strategic efforts over the past five years are bearing fruit. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Henry Laas.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Murray & Roberts reports strong rise in earnings
Business Day TV talks to Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas
Murray & Roberts has delivered a solid annual performance, despite the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The multinational engineering and contracting group posted a nearly 37% jump in annual revenue and says its strategic efforts over the past five years are bearing fruit. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CEO Henry Laas.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Murray & Roberts slumps nearly 10% on poor performance in Africa
WATCH: Aspen posts double-digit earnings growth
WATCH: Master Drilling CEO Danie Pretorius on its record results
WATCH: Massmart CEO Mitchell Slape on Walmart’s buyout offer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.