Dominican Republic’s leader wins second chance to seal legacy

President of the Dominican Republic and presidential candidate of the Modern Revolutionary Party Luis Abinader speaks after the preliminary results of the presidential election, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on May 19 2024. Picture: HENRY ROMERO/REUTERS
The Dominican Republic’s Luis Abinader, who is set for a second term after winning a preliminary 58.85% in Sunday’s vote, inherited a nightmare scenario when he first took office as president in August 2020.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Caribbean island nation’s tally of cases had soared to more than 86,000, all but shutting down the region’s top tourism destination and tanking its economy.
Now the economy is booming, with a record 10.8-million tourists visiting last year. The World Bank expects growth to hit 5% in 2024, among the highest growth rates in Latin America. Poverty is creeping down and the quality of education is rising.
Abinader’s success guiding his nation through the unprecedented global crisis was the foundation for his runaway election victory, cementing his position as one of the most popular politicians in the country and the Americas.
“Before 2020, Dominicans believed that politicians got to power only to enrich themselves at the expense of the suffering of the people,” said Jacqueline Jimenez, co-editor of the book Dominican Politics in the 21st Century. “Now, through this new government, that mentality has been changing.”
The 56-year-old Abinader has also made it a priority to clean up the country’s notoriously dirty politics.
Before his first term in office, tens of thousands of Dominicans took to the streets in the biggest anti-corruption demonstrations after a landmark bribery case against top officials.
On his first day in office, Abinader picked as attorney-general Miriam German Brito, a former supreme court justice. One year later, the EU awarded her its human rights prize for her “fight against corruption and in favour of transparency and justice”.
Abinader’s administration has also strengthened electoral laws, winning accolades in April from the Organisation of American States for changes that strengthened transparency and equity in campaign financing.
But more remained to be done in Abinader’s second term, even after his concrete steps to strengthen the country’s still fledgling institutions, said Dominican political strategist Geovanny Vicente-Romero.
“Abinader’s government has faced criticism for not being able or willing to bring his own people to justice, especially those from his inner circle,” the Washington-based Vicente-Romero, who knows Abinader personally, told Reuters.
“For Abinader to seal his legacy against corruption, he will have to look inside to really achieve a lasting breakthrough.”
Political rivals also allege the Tesla-driving Abinader, a wealthy former business person whose declared net worth of $76m puts him among Latin America’s richest leaders, is perhaps not as squeaky-clean as he has sought to convey.
A group of news organisations led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists found in 2021 that Abinader, who is also the wealthiest public official in the Dominican Republic, held at least seven offshore companies — the details of which were murky — when he was elected.
Abinader, who was not convicted of any crime, said he had created the offshore companies at a time when the country’s corporations law was considered outdated.
Since the start of his administration, he has donated his presidential salary to social programmes.
Since Dominican electoral law limits Abinader to two terms as president, his legacy will also depend on his handling of fallout from the still exploding crisis in neighbouring Haiti.
Abinader donned a hard hat in 2022 and helped pour the first concrete for a much-publicised border wall with Haiti and he has pushed for the deportation of illegal migrants.
“Our slogan from now on will be: ‘Either we fight together to save Haiti, or we will fight alone to protect the Dominican Republic!’” Abinader told the UN in February.
That stance gave him yet another domestic political advantage, said Eric Farnsworth, a Latin America expert at the Council of the Americas and Americas Society. “He faces some criticism ... outside the Dominican Republic but not much internally, defanging Haiti as a political issue,” Farnsworth said.
Dominican Republic’s leader wins second chance to seal legacy
After four years of cleaning up, Abinader now needs to bring his own people to justice, strategist says
The Dominican Republic’s Luis Abinader, who is set for a second term after winning a preliminary 58.85% in Sunday’s vote, inherited a nightmare scenario when he first took office as president in August 2020.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Caribbean island nation’s tally of cases had soared to more than 86,000, all but shutting down the region’s top tourism destination and tanking its economy.
Now the economy is booming, with a record 10.8-million tourists visiting last year. The World Bank expects growth to hit 5% in 2024, among the highest growth rates in Latin America. Poverty is creeping down and the quality of education is rising.
Abinader’s success guiding his nation through the unprecedented global crisis was the foundation for his runaway election victory, cementing his position as one of the most popular politicians in the country and the Americas.
“Before 2020, Dominicans believed that politicians got to power only to enrich themselves at the expense of the suffering of the people,” said Jacqueline Jimenez, co-editor of the book Dominican Politics in the 21st Century. “Now, through this new government, that mentality has been changing.”
The 56-year-old Abinader has also made it a priority to clean up the country’s notoriously dirty politics.
Before his first term in office, tens of thousands of Dominicans took to the streets in the biggest anti-corruption demonstrations after a landmark bribery case against top officials.
On his first day in office, Abinader picked as attorney-general Miriam German Brito, a former supreme court justice. One year later, the EU awarded her its human rights prize for her “fight against corruption and in favour of transparency and justice”.
Abinader’s administration has also strengthened electoral laws, winning accolades in April from the Organisation of American States for changes that strengthened transparency and equity in campaign financing.
But more remained to be done in Abinader’s second term, even after his concrete steps to strengthen the country’s still fledgling institutions, said Dominican political strategist Geovanny Vicente-Romero.
“Abinader’s government has faced criticism for not being able or willing to bring his own people to justice, especially those from his inner circle,” the Washington-based Vicente-Romero, who knows Abinader personally, told Reuters.
“For Abinader to seal his legacy against corruption, he will have to look inside to really achieve a lasting breakthrough.”
Political rivals also allege the Tesla-driving Abinader, a wealthy former business person whose declared net worth of $76m puts him among Latin America’s richest leaders, is perhaps not as squeaky-clean as he has sought to convey.
A group of news organisations led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists found in 2021 that Abinader, who is also the wealthiest public official in the Dominican Republic, held at least seven offshore companies — the details of which were murky — when he was elected.
Abinader, who was not convicted of any crime, said he had created the offshore companies at a time when the country’s corporations law was considered outdated.
Since the start of his administration, he has donated his presidential salary to social programmes.
Since Dominican electoral law limits Abinader to two terms as president, his legacy will also depend on his handling of fallout from the still exploding crisis in neighbouring Haiti.
Abinader donned a hard hat in 2022 and helped pour the first concrete for a much-publicised border wall with Haiti and he has pushed for the deportation of illegal migrants.
“Our slogan from now on will be: ‘Either we fight together to save Haiti, or we will fight alone to protect the Dominican Republic!’” Abinader told the UN in February.
That stance gave him yet another domestic political advantage, said Eric Farnsworth, a Latin America expert at the Council of the Americas and Americas Society. “He faces some criticism ... outside the Dominican Republic but not much internally, defanging Haiti as a political issue,” Farnsworth said.
Reuters
US slaps visa sanctions on Nicaraguan government
US inflation cools slightly to 3.4% in April
Ship ‘lost power several times’ before hitting Baltimore bridge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Trump’s lawyer grills Michael Cohen in hush money trial
How the US is protecting its solar panel makers from Chinese competition
Biden and Trump set for first debate in June
US slaps visa sanctions on Nicaraguan government
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.