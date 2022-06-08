×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Pernod Ricard looks to data to protect its margins

A reassuring message after investor sentiment towards spirits turns cautious, say analysts

08 June 2022 - 17:18 Dominique Vidalon
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRISTOPHE MORIN
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRISTOPHE MORIN

Paris — French spirits group Pernod Ricard said on Wednesday it is banking on its portfolio of high-end brands and a growing use of data to better predict consumer demand and trends and fine-tune pricing to accelerate sales growth.

The world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Diageo said it  aims to deliver annual organic sales growth at the upper end of a 4%-7% range over the medium term.

Pernod, whose brands include Martell cognac and Absolut vodka, reiterated that it aims to lift its operating profit margin by between 50 basis points and 60 basis points per year, provided it could deliver annual organic sales growth within the 4%-7% range.

Pricing will be key to protect profit margins in the face of inflation and will be enhanced by the use of data to predict customers’ habits and industry trends, it said.

Overall the rising use of data will allow Pernod Ricard to “offer the right product at the right price at the right time to the right consumer with the right experience for every occasion in every market”, chair and CEO Alexandre Ricard told investors attending the capital market Day.

“It is all about being more agile in the way we allocate resources and invest behind our brands to increase our pricing power,” he said.

Finance chief Helene de Tissot said Pernod Ricard’s ambition is “to protect our margins in the face of inflation, be bold in terms of pricing”.

Pernod Ricard also vowed to improve operational efficiency and keep advertising and promotional spending at 16% of sales.

The financial targets unveiled on Wednesday are largely seen as a continuation of prior ambitions under the group’s three-year “Transform & Accelerate” plan launched in 2018.

By midmorning on Wednesday, Pernod shares were down 1.8% at €178.50, underperforming their European sector, which was down 1.3%.

“The company has not pushed the bar too high, which leaves scope for overdelivery if growth comes through faster, as well as reducing the risk of disappointment if growth comes through slower,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.

JPMorgan analysts noted: “We think for now the continuity of the financial targets offers a reassuring message amid a volatile market and investors sentiment that has turned somehow cautious on spirits.”

Reuters

Booze, burgers and bunting — UK supermarkets get platinum jubilee boost

Britons expected to put aside their cost of living worries for a few days and prepare to celebrate
Companies
1 week ago

Carlsberg takes $1.4bn writedown on Russian business

Danish multinational brewer warns it still needs a buyer amid ‘very high degree of volatility and uncertainty’
Companies
1 month ago

Loop Mission saving the world, one mango at a time

The company buys unwanted fruit and makes it into juice
Businessweek
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE gets first listing by a local company in two ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sygnia boasts its highest profit and pays record ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Australia’s Southern Palladium begins trading on ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Zambia starts search for new investor in Konkola ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Cash-flush Capital Appreciation ready for a R2bn ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.