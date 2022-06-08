SA coal exports slump despite supply crunch
Poor performance by Transnet’s rail network and at Richards Bay Coal Terminal mean coal mining has not been able to benefit from high coal prices as much as it should have
08 June 2022 - 16:58
SA achieved disappointing coal export volumes during the first four months of 2022 even as a global energy crunch and a lack of new coal volumes supported high international coal prices.
From January to April, SA exported 20.6-million tonnes of coal, down 1.9% compared with the same period in 2021, according to African mining sector research specialists Afriforesight...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now