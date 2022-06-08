Economy SA coal exports slump despite supply crunch Poor performance by Transnet’s rail network and at Richards Bay Coal Terminal mean coal mining has not been able to benefit from high coal prices as much as it should have B L Premium

SA achieved disappointing coal export volumes during the first four months of 2022 even as a global energy crunch and a lack of new coal volumes supported high international coal prices.

From January to April, SA exported 20.6-million tonnes of coal, down 1.9% compared with the same period in 2021, according to African mining sector research specialists Afriforesight...