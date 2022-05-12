Siemens to leave Russia after 170 years over Ukraine war

Zurich — Siemens will quit the Russian market due to the war in Ukraine, it said on Thursday, taking a €600m hit to its business during the second quarter, with more costs to come.

The German industrial group became the latest multinational to announce losses linked to its decision to leave Russia following the February 24 invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

Siemens in March put on hold all new business in Russia.

Several companies, from brewers AB InBev and Carlsberg to sportswear maker Adidas, carmaker Renault and several banks have been counting the cost of suspending operations in or withdrawing from Russia.

Siemens CEO Roland Busch described the conflict as a “turning point in history”.

“We, as a company, have clearly and strongly condemned this war,” Busch told reporters. “We’re all moved by the war as human beings. And financial figures must take a back seat in the face of the tragedy. Nevertheless, like many other companies, we’re feeling the impact on our business.”

During the second quarter Siemens incurred €600m in impairment and other charges mostly recorded in its train-making mobility business subsequent to sanctions on Russia, Siemens said.

Busch said further impacts were to be expected, mainly from non-cash charges related to the winding-down of legal entities, revaluation of financial assets and restructuring costs.

“From today’s perspective, we foresee further potential risks for net income in the low- to mid-triple-digit million range, although we can’t define an exact time frame,” he added.

Siemens shares dropped 5% as the company missed analysts’ expectations for second-quarter profit.