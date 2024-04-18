Sport / Soccer

Arsenal refocus on Premier League title

18 April 2024 - 18:39
by MARTYN HERMAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

London — A bruising few days has provided a stark reality check to the growing euphoria at Arsenal but all is not lost for the Gunners who will now focus solely on trying to win their first Premier League title for 20 years.

Arsenal were handed an open goal when Liverpool lost to Crystal Palace last weekend but a few hours later were left stunned by a 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa, their first Premier League loss of 2024.

Those results handed Manchester City control of a three-way Premier League title race with six games remaining with Pep Guardiola’s side leading Arsenal and Liverpool by two points.

Arsenal’s Champions League quarterfinal exit at Bayern Munich on Wednesday was another gut blow for Mikel Arteta’s side who have suddenly lost their sparkle.

There is nothing like another game to refocus minds, however, and Arsenal’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday offers the perfect opportunity to get back on track and heap some pressure on Manchester City by moving back to the top of the standings.

“On Saturday we have a big, big, big game,” said Arteta, seeking to draw a line under three successive games without a win. “We’re still playing for a Premier League title and I really want it.

“We have to show now that we are capable of turning this around. I can guarantee you by tomorrow we are fully focused on Wolves and everybody’s lifted. What we still have to play is beautiful.”

Encouragingly for Arsenal they have won their last five league games against Wolves, who are on a five-match winless run in all competitions as they sit bang in the middle of the table.

“We’ve got Wolves away, and that’s where our big reaction is going to happen,” Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice said after the
1-0 defeat at Bayern Munich.

Arsenal were not alone in suffering Champions League heartbreak with Manchester City’s hopes of a second-successive treble wrecked as they lost to Real Madrid on penalties after their quarterfinal ended 4-4 on aggregate.

City are in FA Cup semifinal action against Chelsea on Saturday, meaning Liverpool also have the chance to climb above Pep Guardiola’s side when they travel to Fulham on Sunday.

Liverpool’s hopes of giving Jürgen Klopp a remarkable send-off in his final season are hanging by a thread after dropping five points in their last two league games although they will certainly not be throwing in the towel in the title race.

A huge weekend is in store in the Premier League relegation battle with three games involving the six teams scrapping to avoid the drop with Everton’s home game against Nottingham Forest on Sunday looking like the proverbial six-pointer.

Everton, in 16th place, are one point above Forest as the clubs who have had eight and four points respectively docked for financial breaches prepare to do battle at Goodison Park.

A 6-0 thrashing at Chelsea on Monday left Everton stuck in the mire and defeat at home by Forest could see them slip into the relegation zone.

Bottom club Sheffield United host 19th-placed Burnley on Saturday desperate for a victory to maintain any realistic hopes of avoiding the drop. Eighteenth-placed Luton Town have a huge incentive to beat 15th-placed Brentford as victory would take them out of the drop zone.

“They’re all cup finals now,” Luton manager Rob Edwards said of his side’s last five games. “We will be giving everything to get maximum points in every game. Brentford is a huge game and it will be an amazing atmosphere at Kenilworth Road.”

Reuters

Premier League fighting for places in Champions League

Defeat of Arsenal and City gives Germany the edge over England
Sport
3 hours ago

Bayern have to be at top level to beat Arsenal, says Tuchel

Bayern Munich manager hopes that playing at home will give his team a boost
Sport
2 days ago

Too soon to dream about double treble, says Guardiola

City host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie on Wednesday
Sport
2 days ago
All the news CTA

