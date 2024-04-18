KAREN BRAUN: Brazil’s soy crop may keep padding global stocks
18 April 2024 - 21:02
Naperville, Illinois — Last year Brazil raised a soybean crop exceeding 160-million tonnes, nearly doubling the decade-ago levels as the top exporter expanded production to meet rising global demand.
That is a much larger volume than analysts, including US and Brazilian agencies, expected. That trend could continue this year, though it is unclear when that excess supply will manifest...
