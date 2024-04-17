Motus CEO Osman Arbee to retire
Ockert Janse van Rensburg will take up the CEO position on November 1
17 April 2024 - 11:45
Motus CEO Osman Arbee it to retire and the automotive group’s CFO, Ockert Janse van Rensburg, has been named his successor from November 1.
Arbee has reached retirement age (65 years) and will leave on October 31. ..
