SA driving regional surge in Covid-19 cases, says WHO
Health minister Joe Phaahla has yet to officially declare SA to be in a fifth wave
12 May 2022 - 17:47
Rising coronavirus infections in SA have driven a 32% increase in recorded cases in Southern Africa in the week to May 8, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
Weekly recorded cases in SA had quadrupled in the past three weeks, it said...
