World / Europe

Russia behind crippling cyberattack ahead of invasion of Ukraine, says EU

10 May 2022 - 17:49 James Pearson
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

London — Russia was behind a huge cyberattack against a satellite internet network that took thousands of modems offline at the onset of the war in Ukraine, Britain and the EU said on Tuesday.

The digital assault against Viasat’s KA-SAT network in late February took place just as Russian armour pushed into Ukraine and helped facilitate President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country, the Council of the EU said in a statement.

“This cyberattack had a significant impact causing indiscriminate communication outages and disruptions across several public authorities, businesses and users in Ukraine, as well as affecting several EU member states,” the statement said.

“This unacceptable cyberattack is yet another example of Russia’s continued pattern of irresponsible behaviour in cyberspace, which also formed an integral part of its illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” it said.

The remote sabotage caused a “huge loss in communications in the very beginning of war”, Ukrainian cybersecurity official Victor Zhora said in March.

Russia routinely denies it carries out offensive cyber operations. The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

Western intelligence agencies, including the US National Security Agency, French government cybersecurity organisation Anssi, and Ukrainian intelligence were investigating Russia’s potential role in the attack in the days after it, Reuters reported at the time.

A British foreign office statement quoted foreign secretary Liz Truss as saying the cyberattack was a “deliberate and malicious attack by Russia against Ukraine”.

Russia’s primary target in the attack was the Ukrainian military, but it also disrupted wind farms and internet users in central Europe, the statement said, citing Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre.

Reuters

UK defence secretary accuses Putin of ‘mirroring fascism’

Ben Wallace said Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was bringing dishonour to Russia’s proud military past
World
1 day ago

Putin justifies invasion as fighting continues in Ukraine

Russian president offers no clues in Victory Day speech as to how much longer the assault will last
World
1 day ago

Russian troops doomed to fail in Ukraine, says former mercenary

People in Moscow security circles are speaking up about the war being waged incompetently
World
1 hour ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Ukraine: the West’s new unity and disunity in the East

The war has taken on a life of its own and is now a conundrum for many countries, writes Ismail Lagardien
Opinion
4 hours ago
