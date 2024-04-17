PetroSA expecting gas from Mozambique deal later in 2024

PetroSA expects the first flows of gas into SA from a deal with Mozambique’s national energy company ENH later in 2024, officials said, amid efforts to shore up supplies ahead of a potentially crippling shortage.
Handed a gas trading licence by regulators in March, state-owned oil and gas company PetroSA has moved quickly to secure a deal for an initial 2 petajoules of gas a year (PJ/a), with scope to rise to 200 petajoules eventually.
That would be enough to supply scores of industrial gas users, including steelmaker ArcelorMittal, which currently relies on around 190 PJ/a, mainly supplied by South African petrochemical firm Sasol.
Sasol has warned customers that it will significantly restrict supplies in a couple of years as its Mozambican gas fields run dry.
PetroSA wants to form a joint venture (JV) with ENH to woo potential gas clients in energy-starved SA, and intends replicating the JV model at Mossel Bay to trade gas from offshore fields discovered by TotalEnergies to the Cape market.
“At Mossel Bay we will be looking at potentially two different JVs, one with Total for Brulpadda (field) and then another JV is for the Block 9 development, but the main entity that will trade gas for the group is PetroSA Gas Trading,” said Petro SA COO Sesakho Magadla.
The ENH gas sales agreement involves importing gas via the 869km Rompco pipeline that links Pande and Temane fields to SA, before supplying users via Sasol’s pipeline network in the north of the country, she said. ENH did not respond to requests for comment.
PetroSA is currently negotiating two gas transportation agreements with Sasol and Rompco — the pipeline company it operates, a presentation to legislators last month showed. The Rompco pipeline flows from Mozambique to Sasol’s petrochemical complex at Secunda where it operates the world’s largest coal-to-liquids plant.
“Negotiations are currently ongoing relating to a gas transportation agreement to provide PetroSA … access to uncommitted capacity within the pipeline network,” Sasol spokesperson Alex Anderson said.
Technical studies are also under way to determine the feasibility of transporting PetroSA’s gas to different locations in the vicinity of the current pipeline network, he added.
PetroSA expecting gas from Mozambique deal later in 2024
PetroSA wants to form a joint venture with ENH to woo potential gas clients in energy-starved SA
PetroSA expects the first flows of gas into SA from a deal with Mozambique’s national energy company ENH later in 2024, officials said, amid efforts to shore up supplies ahead of a potentially crippling shortage.
Handed a gas trading licence by regulators in March, state-owned oil and gas company PetroSA has moved quickly to secure a deal for an initial 2 petajoules of gas a year (PJ/a), with scope to rise to 200 petajoules eventually.
That would be enough to supply scores of industrial gas users, including steelmaker ArcelorMittal, which currently relies on around 190 PJ/a, mainly supplied by South African petrochemical firm Sasol.
Sasol has warned customers that it will significantly restrict supplies in a couple of years as its Mozambican gas fields run dry.
PetroSA wants to form a joint venture (JV) with ENH to woo potential gas clients in energy-starved SA, and intends replicating the JV model at Mossel Bay to trade gas from offshore fields discovered by TotalEnergies to the Cape market.
“At Mossel Bay we will be looking at potentially two different JVs, one with Total for Brulpadda (field) and then another JV is for the Block 9 development, but the main entity that will trade gas for the group is PetroSA Gas Trading,” said Petro SA COO Sesakho Magadla.
The ENH gas sales agreement involves importing gas via the 869km Rompco pipeline that links Pande and Temane fields to SA, before supplying users via Sasol’s pipeline network in the north of the country, she said. ENH did not respond to requests for comment.
PetroSA is currently negotiating two gas transportation agreements with Sasol and Rompco — the pipeline company it operates, a presentation to legislators last month showed. The Rompco pipeline flows from Mozambique to Sasol’s petrochemical complex at Secunda where it operates the world’s largest coal-to-liquids plant.
“Negotiations are currently ongoing relating to a gas transportation agreement to provide PetroSA … access to uncommitted capacity within the pipeline network,” Sasol spokesperson Alex Anderson said.
Technical studies are also under way to determine the feasibility of transporting PetroSA’s gas to different locations in the vicinity of the current pipeline network, he added.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.