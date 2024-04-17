Inflation slows, but midyear interest rate cut is unlikely
Main contributors to 5.3% acceleration in March were the costs of housing, electricity and water
17 April 2024 - 11:01
UPDATED 17 April 2024 - 20:23
Despite the slight moderation in consumer prices in March, economists say it is becoming increasingly unlikely inflation will dip below 5% during the first half of the year.
The likelihood of the central bank initiating rate cuts at midyear (about July) is thus shrinking, with some economists expecting interest rate cuts to only occur from September or even later this year...
