SCA rules in favour of SME finance company after client breaches contract
A landlord and his company lose a court bid to not pay millions in rates of Joburg building
18 April 2024 - 20:24
A landlord and his company lost a court bid to not pay for rates of an apartment building in Hillbrow after accumulating millions of rand in debt to the City of Johannesburg.
The SME financing company, Trust for Urban Housing Financing (TUHF), which financed the property purchase, brought the claim because its security was being threatened by the millions in municipal debts. ..
