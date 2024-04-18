Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group

18 April 2024 - 20:35
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Tackling your questions tonight are Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole In One Ruimsig and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
White maize price climbs again due to heatwave ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE muted on rates outlook
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls most since November as ...
Markets
4.
Gold sparkles amid geopolitical tension
Markets
5.
JSE slips a bit while rand hold steady
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.