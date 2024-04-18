Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Focus on the ANC's election campaign

Business Day TV spoke to Acting Editor for the Financial Mail, Natasha Marrian

18 April 2024 - 19:35
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN

Business Day TV caught up with acting editor for the Financial Mail, Natasha Marrian, to unpack the ANC’s election campaign.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Malema says EFF willing to work with MK party ...
Politics
2.
ANC ‘rewards EFF with tender-heavy’ Ekurhuleni ...
Politics
3.
Jacob Zuma is now officially the leader of the MK ...
Politics
4.
IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa says disgruntled ANC ...
Politics
5.
IEC chair says Constitutional Court case not an ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.