Court battle over Mkhwebane’s gratuity ‘not ripe for hearing’
18 April 2024 - 18:59
The court battle over impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s exit gratuity, reportedly about R10m, was “not ripe for hearing”, high court judge Colleen Collis ruled in Pretoria on Thursday as she removed it from the urgent court roll.
Collis slapped the office of the public protector and Kholeka Gcaleka with a punitive costs order, saying they were “solely” to blame for the fact that the case was not ready to be heard. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.