Mondi to sell Russian assets
Paper and packaging firm says the net asset value of its Russian operations was €687m and that it has suspended all significant capital expenditure projects in the country
04 May 2022 - 23:17
Paper and packaging firm Mondi said on Wednesday it will sell its Russian assets, the latest company to exit the country after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mondi said the net asset value of its Russian operations was €687m as of December 31 and that it has suspended all significant capital expenditure projects in the country...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now