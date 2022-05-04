Companies Mondi to sell Russian assets Paper and packaging firm says the net asset value of its Russian operations was €687m and that it has suspended all significant capital expenditure projects in the country B L Premium

Paper and packaging firm Mondi said on Wednesday it will sell its Russian assets, the latest company to exit the country after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mondi said the net asset value of its Russian operations was €687m as of December 31 and that it has suspended all significant capital expenditure projects in the country...