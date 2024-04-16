Ster-Kinekor brings down curtain on nine cinemas
16 April 2024 - 18:33
Less than two years after exiting business rescue, SA’s largest movie exhibitor Ster-Kinekor may retrench nearly a quarter of its staff and close up to nine cinemas in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape as it battles with a drop in attendance.
In a presentation seen by Business Day, Ster-Kinekor outlined plans to rightsize the business, saying the moribund economy and the business’s financial position required it to restructure. ..
